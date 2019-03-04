|
|
|
McGEE
Angela
(née Judge) Please pray for the repose of the soul of Angela, R.I.P. who passed away peacefully at home at Kirkstall, Leeds 4 on February 26th 2019, aged 86 years.
Dearly beloved wife of the late Daniel, much loved and loving Mum of Sharon and Anne, respected mother-in-law of Graham and Steve, treasured Granny to Tessa, Megan, Lucas, Lucy and Joe and a loving sister to Bridie (USA), Annie and the late Des, Josie and Eileen.
Angela will be received into the Church of the Assumption, Spen Lane, Leeds on Sunday March 10th at 6.00pm.
Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Monday March 11th at 11.30am followed by interment at Killingbeck Cemetery, York Road, Leeds 14.
Family flowers only please, donations for the Alzheimer's Society would be appreciated and for which purpose a plate will be provided.
Will friends please accept this intimation.
Enquiries to Hughes Funeral Services, 180 York Road,
Leeds 9, Tel: 2480953.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 4, 2019
