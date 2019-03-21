Home

Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
15:30
Pontefract Crematorium
Andrew Watson Notice
WATSON Andrew William Passed away on
25th February 2019 aged 73 years.
Much loved brother and uncle. Funeral service and cremation
will take place at
Pontefract Crematorium on
Tuesday, 2nd April at 3.40 pm.
Family flowers only by request, donations in lieu if desired to Leukemia Research for which a collection box will be
provided at the service.
Friends please accept
this intimation.
All enquiries to
Thornton Bros Funeral Directors,
tel: 01977-683063
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 21, 2019
