|
|
|
RAYSON Alma July 7th, peacefully, aged 89 years,
surrounded by her close family and friends. Adored wife of the late Eddie. Much loved mum to Dean and the late Dale, step mum to Craig and Chris, mother in law to Dawn. Devoted Gran' ma to Lianne, Richard, Mia, Allanah, Darcey and the late Phil. Life long best
friend to Rosemary.
Service and cremation at Rawdon Crematorium, Leeds on Tuesday August 13th at 12.20 pm.
Refreshments afterwards at the Brown Cow, Selby Road, Leeds 15.
Family flowers only please but, if desired, donations for the national deaf children's society and a plate will be available.
Enquiries to
Hughes Funeral Services,
152 Green Lane,
Crossgates,
Leeds 15.
Tel: 0113 2326900
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on July 19, 2019