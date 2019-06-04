|
|
|
RIDSDALE Allan James
(Founder of Dale Photographic) Peacefully at home
on Tuesday 28th May 2019,
aged 84 years.
Dearly loved husband of Pat,
dad and grandad.
The funeral service will take place at St. Philip's Church, Scholes on
Thursday 13th June at 11:30am,
followed by private cremation.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu to be shared
between the
and Marie Curie
may be given at the service.
All enquiries to
G.E. Hartley & Son, Thorner.
Tel. 0113 2892354.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on June 4, 2019
