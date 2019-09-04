Home

Allan Drury Notice
DRURY Allan Passed away August 23rd 2019
in hospital after a short illness
aged 101 years.
Dearly loved husband of
the late Joyce and loving
and much loved father of June.
Funeral service followed by
cremation will take place at
Rawdon Crematorium on Monday
9th September at 10.20am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in memory of Allan may be made to Horsforth Live
at Home Scheme for which a plate
will be made available at the service.
For further details contact
Co-op Funeralcare - Horsforth
tel: 0113 2586921
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Sept. 4, 2019
