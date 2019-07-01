|
WILLIAMSON Alice Mary
née Knox Peacefully on the 22nd June 2019, aged 83 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late George, much loved mum of Georgina and a loved
mother-in-law, grandma,
sister and auntie.
Service will be held on
Thursday 4th July at Kingdom Hall, Richardshaw Lane, Pudsey commencing at 10.00am prior to interment Armley Hill Top Cemetery commencing at 11.15am. Any enquiries please contact Jayne E Verity funeral director
on Pudsey 0113 257 8799.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on July 1, 2019