Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Alice Shotton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice Shotton

Notice Condolences

Alice Shotton Notice
SHOTTON
Alice Mavis
Died peacefully on 10th October aged 97.
She was a loving wife of the late Jeff,
Aunty of Liz, Great Aunty of Daniel and Great Great Aunty of Abigail.
Her funeral will be held on
Tuesday 22nd October at
Rawdon Crematorium at 3pm.
Thanks to the staff at Grove Park Care Home for their excellent care. Family flowers only please. Donations in her memory to the Alzheimer's Society can be made via
H Eaton Funeral Directors, Ilkley
tel 01943607360
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.