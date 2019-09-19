|
|
|
JARVIS ALICE Suddenly in hospital on the
9th September 2019
aged 95 years.
Much loved sister of the late John.
Treasured cousin to Gloria,
Linda, Diane, Michael
and Maureen (McHale).
Will be sadly missed by all
her friends and family.
The funeral service will be held at St Augustine's Roman Catholic Church on Thursday
26th September 2019 at 11:30am followed by interment at
Harehills Cemetery.
No flowers by request but donations in lieu will be received for St Augustine's Church.
All enquiries to Co-Op Funeralcare,
Marsh Lane, Leeds, LS9 8AD.
Tel - 01132450507
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Sept. 19, 2019