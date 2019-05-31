|
DYER Alice Died peacefully in St James Hospital on 24th May 2019, aged 84 years. Loving wife to Terry, adored mum of Lynne, Tina, Terry, George, Jean, Susan and Sarah, mother in law, nanna, great nanna,
sister and auntie.
The funeral will be held on 17th June, leaving Denbigh Heights at 09.30am. We will be passing Gipton Square and Brander Close before arriving at Epiphany Church for service at 10am followed by committal at Lawnswood Crematorium at 11.40am.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers,
if desired, will be for St James Hospital Ward 50 who looked after Alice. A plate will be available at the
church and crematorium.
All enquiries to Wm. Dodgson & Son, Lupton Avenue, Leeds,
LS9 6EQ. Tel 0113 2498849
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on May 31, 2019
