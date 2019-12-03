|
|
|
Sherburn Alec Passed away on November 22nd, peacefully in Willow Bank
Nursing Home aged 88 years.
Dearly loved husband of the late Margaret, loving dad of Christine, Janet and Stephen, dear
grandad, great grandad
and partner of Mary.
Service and cremation will take place at Cottingley Crematorium on Tuesday December 10th
at 11.40am.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu
to Cancer Research.
A plate for this purpose
will be provided at the service.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare Garforth, 0113 2868114.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Dec. 3, 2019