HARVEY Alec (Alexander) Passed away peacefully in hospital, surrounded by his loving family on Sunday 10th November 2019, aged 70 years.
A dearly loved and loving husband and soul mate of Angela.
Beloved father, respected
father in law, uncle, brother, brother in law, adored grandad and great grandad.
The funeral service will take place at St. Gregory's Church, Swarcliffe, Leeds 14 on Monday
25th November at 11am,
prior to private Interment.
Family flowers only please but, if desired, donations in lieu can be given to the PSP Association, for which a collection plate will be provided at the service.
Enquiries to
Hughes Funeral Services,
Crossgates,
Tel: 0113 232 6900
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Nov. 20, 2019