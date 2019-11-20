Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hughes Funeral Services
152 Green Lane
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS15 7DS
0113 232 6900
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
11:00
St. Gregory's Church
Swarcliffe, Leeds
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alec Harvey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alec Harvey

Notice Condolences

Alec Harvey Notice
HARVEY Alec (Alexander) Passed away peacefully in hospital, surrounded by his loving family on Sunday 10th November 2019, aged 70 years.
A dearly loved and loving husband and soul mate of Angela.
Beloved father, respected
father in law, uncle, brother, brother in law, adored grandad and great grandad.
The funeral service will take place at St. Gregory's Church, Swarcliffe, Leeds 14 on Monday
25th November at 11am,
prior to private Interment.
Family flowers only please but, if desired, donations in lieu can be given to the PSP Association, for which a collection plate will be provided at the service.
Enquiries to
Hughes Funeral Services,
Crossgates,
Tel: 0113 232 6900
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -