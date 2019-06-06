|
|
|
HOLT ALBERT Peacefully at home on the 1st June 2019. Devoted husband of the late Lillie. Loving father to Derek, Gary, Roy and the late Robert.
A special granddad, great granddad and uncle, who will be sadly missed.
The funeral service will take place at Lawnswood Crematorium, Otley Road, Leeds, on Thursday 13th June at 12.20 pm. Family flowers only by request, but donations in lieu made be made to Cancer Research UK for which a plate will be made available at the chapel. Friends please accept this intimation.
Enquiries to Hughes Funeral Services Tel 0113 2480953
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on June 6, 2019
Read More