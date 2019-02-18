Home

Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
10:15
Cottingley Crematorium
Albert Davies Notice
DAVIES Albert Passed away on February 3rd,
peacefully in hospital,
aged 97 years.
Much loved husband of the late Peggy, loving dad of Sandra and a dear grandad of Oliver and Maxine.
Service and cremation at Cottingley Crematorium,
Monday February 25th at 10.20am.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to St. Gemma's Hospice, a plate for this purpose will be provided at the service.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Garforth. Tel: 0113 286 8114
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 18, 2019
