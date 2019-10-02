|
|
|
Corkett Albert Passed away peacefully in hospital aged 80 years with his loving wife Maureen by his side.
Much loved dad of Stephen and father in law of Angela, treasured grandad of Declan, Sinead, Aidan and Niamh also
a dear brother in law and uncle.
Funeral service and cremation will take place at Lawnswood Crematorium on Tuesday 8th October at 12.20 p.m. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu can be given to The Alzheimer's Society for which a plate will be provided at the service.
Good Night God Bless,
Forever in my heart.
Your loving Wife Maureen
xxx
Enquiries to Hughes Funeral Services, 180 York Road, Leeds 9 Tel 0113 248 0953
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Oct. 2, 2019