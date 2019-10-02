Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Albert Corkett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Albert Corkett

Notice Condolences

Albert Corkett Notice
Corkett Albert Passed away peacefully in hospital aged 80 years with his loving wife Maureen by his side.
Much loved dad of Stephen and father in law of Angela, treasured grandad of Declan, Sinead, Aidan and Niamh also
a dear brother in law and uncle.
Funeral service and cremation will take place at Lawnswood Crematorium on Tuesday 8th October at 12.20 p.m. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu can be given to The Alzheimer's Society for which a plate will be provided at the service.
Good Night God Bless,
Forever in my heart.
Your loving Wife Maureen
xxx
Enquiries to Hughes Funeral Services, 180 York Road, Leeds 9 Tel 0113 248 0953
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.