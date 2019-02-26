|
APPLEYARD Albert Edward Passed away suddenly but peacefully on 8th February 2019, aged 88 years.
Loving husband of the late Mary, cherished father of Rosemary, Ruth and Diane, dear father-in-law of Philippe, Peter and John,
adored grandfather of Dominique, Michael, Gabrielle, Fiona, James, Siobhan, Aimee and Ciara and
treasured brother of Betty and the late Jimmy and Joan, also a caring uncle, great uncle and godfather.
A truly special gentleman who will be sadly missed.
Funeral service will take place on
Tuesday 5th March 11am at Lawnswood Crematorium. Family flowers only please, if desired donations may be given to
St Gemma's Hospice or the R.N.L.I.
Friends please accept this intimation.
All enquiries
Hughes Funeral Services,
Oakwood, LS8 3AS
Tel: 0113 2499338.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 26, 2019
