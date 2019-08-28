Home

Gerhold Alan Trevor Died 13th August 2019, aged 79.
Beloved husband of Pat, much
loved father of Paul and Sally and
father-in-law to Veronica and
Simon, adored Gramps to
Christian, Hannah, Alexander and
Thomas. Loved and respected by
all who knew him, he will be
greatly missed. All are welcome
to join the family to celebrate
Alan's life at St Mary's Church
Garforth, Leeds, Wednesday 4th
September 2019 at 1.30pm.
Donations in lieu of flowers
please to Yorkshire Cancer
Research and Heart Research UK
can be given at the service or via
G. E. Hartley & Son Ltd.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Aug. 28, 2019
