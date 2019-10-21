|
|
|
Fildes Alan
(Al) Suddenly at home on
Friday 11th October 2019
Alan aged 73 years.
Loving husband to Linda,
much loved Dad to Kirsty
and David. Special Grandad to Shaughnessy, Ellie and Leah.
The Funeral Service and Celebration of Alan's life will take place at Rawdon Crematorium
on Thursday 24th October 2019
at 12.20pm. Family flowers only please but donations are for the benefit of Cancer Research.
Any enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare,
Pudsey
0113 2577788
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Oct. 21, 2019