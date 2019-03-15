Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hughes Funeral Services
180 York Road
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS9 9NT
0113 2480953
Service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
11:30
Hughes Funeral Services
180 York Road
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS9 9NT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alan Dwyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan Dwyer

Notice Condolences

Alan Dwyer Notice
DWYER Alan March 7th, peacefully,
aged 66 years.
Much loved son, brother,
dad, grandad and uncle.
Alan will be sadly missed by all his loving family and many friends.
Service and committal will take place at the Service Chapel at Hughes Funeral Services,
180 York Road, Leeds, LS9 9LN, next to Leeds Irish Centre on Friday March 22nd at 11.30 am, followed by private cremation. Family flowers only please.
Enquiries Tel (0113) 2480953
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices