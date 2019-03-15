|
|
|
DWYER Alan March 7th, peacefully,
aged 66 years.
Much loved son, brother,
dad, grandad and uncle.
Alan will be sadly missed by all his loving family and many friends.
Service and committal will take place at the Service Chapel at Hughes Funeral Services,
180 York Road, Leeds, LS9 9LN, next to Leeds Irish Centre on Friday March 22nd at 11.30 am, followed by private cremation. Family flowers only please.
Enquiries Tel (0113) 2480953
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More