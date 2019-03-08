Home

COATES ALAN Passed away peacefully at home
on the 1st March, aged 59 years.
Alan, much loved Husband to Diane, also a loved Son, Dad, Step Dad, Grandad, Brother and Uncle.
Funeral service and cremation
will take place at Cottingley Hall Crematorium on Tuesday 19th March 2019 at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
Wheatfield's Hospice, a box
will be available at the service.
Inquiries to A Waite & Son Funeral Service, Hall Lane, Armley, Leeds 12 Tel 0113 2310432 www.awaite.co.uk
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 8, 2019
