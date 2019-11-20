|
ATTLEY Alan Suddenly at Home on
November 10th 2019,
aged 59 years and of
Swarcliffe, Leeds 14.
Dearly loved Husband of Janice, much loved and loving Dad of Samantha, Emma and the late Julie and a dear Father-In-Law and treasured Grandad.
Alan will be sadly missed by all his loving family and friends.
Service will take place at Lawnswood Crematorium, Otley Road, Leeds 16, on Monday November 25th, 2019 at 11am
prior to cremation.
Flowers or if desired donations for The British Heart Foundation would be appreciated and for which purpose a plate
will be provided.
Will friends please
accept this intimation.
Enquiries to
Hughes Funeral Services,
152 Green Lane, Leeds 15.
Tel 2326900
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Nov. 20, 2019