|
|
|
MAUD (Newcastle upon Tyne,
formerly of Leeds)
Suddenly in hospital on
20th November 2019,
aged 59 years, Alain Geoffrey,
dear son of the late Joan and Brian, also a loved
brother of Debby.
He will be very much
missed by family and friends.
Would family and friends please meet for funeral service at
Whitley Bay Crematorium,
Blyth Road, Whitley Bay, NE26 4NH, on Monday 9th December at 1:30pm.
No flowers please, donations in lieu if desired for PSP Association (pspassociation.org.uk).
A donation box will be
available at the service.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Dec. 3, 2019