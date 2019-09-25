RUTHERFORD Agnes Marie

(Née Boyle) Passed away peacefully in

St. James's Hospital on

9th September, aged 86.

Dearly loved wife of Michael,

loving mother of Alison and Margaret and grandmother of Felix and Ellen, the much loved daughter of the late Hugh and Mary, and sister of the late Mgr. Hugh and John Boyle.

Agnes will be greatly missed by

all who knew and loved her.

Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday 2nd October

at 12.30pm in Ss. Peter and

Paul Church, Yeadon followed

by private interment.

Family flowers only please, but

donations in lieu may be given for Aireborough Voluntary Services

to the Elderly (AVSED).

A plate will be available in church.

The family wish to express sincere thanks to the staff of the North West Leeds Recovery Hub and

St. James's Hospital for their kindness and care for Agnes.

Enquiries to

Slater's of Horsforth

Tel: 0113 2582395 Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Sept. 25, 2019