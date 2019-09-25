Home

Slater's of Horsforth Ltd (Horsforth)
Oakford House, 291 Low Lane
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS18 5BA
0113 258 2395
Requiem Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
12:30
Ss. Peter and Paul Church
Yeadon
Agnes Rutherford Notice
RUTHERFORD Agnes Marie
(Née Boyle) Passed away peacefully in
St. James's Hospital on
9th September, aged 86.
Dearly loved wife of Michael,
loving mother of Alison and Margaret and grandmother of Felix and Ellen, the much loved daughter of the late Hugh and Mary, and sister of the late Mgr. Hugh and John Boyle.
Agnes will be greatly missed by
all who knew and loved her.
Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday 2nd October
at 12.30pm in Ss. Peter and
Paul Church, Yeadon followed
by private interment.
Family flowers only please, but
donations in lieu may be given for Aireborough Voluntary Services
to the Elderly (AVSED).
A plate will be available in church.
The family wish to express sincere thanks to the staff of the North West Leeds Recovery Hub and
St. James's Hospital for their kindness and care for Agnes.
Enquiries to
Slater's of Horsforth
Tel: 0113 2582395
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Sept. 25, 2019
