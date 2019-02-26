Home

Joseph Tate Funeral Service
375 Tong Road
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS12 4QG
0113 263 8971
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
15:00
Lawnswood Crematorium
Adelaide Walker Notice
Walker Adelaide
(Addy) Passed away peacefully on 14th February at Beech Hall Care Home aged 98 years.
Much loved wife of the late Arthur, a loving mum, nana, great grandma, great great grandma, sister in law and auntie.
Service and cremation will take place at Lawnswood Crematorium on Tuesday 5th March at 3.00 p.m.
Friends please accept this intimation. No flowers by request but donations in lieu may be made to Yorkshire Cancer Research and a collection box will be available at the service.
Enquiries to
Joseph Tate Funeral Directors
Tel 0113 2638971
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 26, 2019
