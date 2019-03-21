Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
12:30
St Mary's Church
Hawkswood
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ada Acaster
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ada Acaster

Notice Condolences

Ada Acaster Notice
Acaster Ada Janet Passed away peacefully at Ashcroft Nursing Home, Bramhope, on Friday 1st March. Late of Vesper Road.
A loving Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother,
will be sadly missed by all.
The Funeral Service will take place at St Mary's Church (Hawkswood) on Thursday 28th March
at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only, please. Donations, in lieu of flowers,
can be made to
Macular Degeneration Society.
A box will be available on the day.
Enquiries to Wormalds Funeral Service 0113 258 4712
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.