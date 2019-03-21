|
|
|
Acaster Ada Janet Passed away peacefully at Ashcroft Nursing Home, Bramhope, on Friday 1st March. Late of Vesper Road.
A loving Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother,
will be sadly missed by all.
The Funeral Service will take place at St Mary's Church (Hawkswood) on Thursday 28th March
at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only, please. Donations, in lieu of flowers,
can be made to
Macular Degeneration Society.
A box will be available on the day.
Enquiries to Wormalds Funeral Service 0113 258 4712
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More