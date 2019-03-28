Home

Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
14:00
Worthing Crematorium
Findon
William Hone Notice
Hone
William
Known as Bill, passed away peacefully on 15th March 2019
in Worthing Hospital.

A loving husband to Rose, devoted father to Julie, Clive and Roy
and a proud grandfather and
great grandfather.

He will be sadly missed by
all who knew him.

The funeral service will be held on Friday 12th April 2019 at 2.00pm, Worthing Crematorium, Findon.
Family flowers only.
Donations in Bill's memory,
if desired, payable and sent
directly to Chestnut Treehouse.

All enquiries to
Pulborough Funeralcare
01798 873 860
Published in West Sussex County Times on Mar. 28, 2019
