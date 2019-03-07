|
|
|
RICHARDS Vicki Peacefully in St. Wilfrid's Hospice, Chichester,
on the 16th February 2019.
Dearly loved mother of Will and Lara,
she will be wonderfully remembered by
all her family and friends.
A service of Thanksgiving
will take place at 2:30 p.m.
on Friday 8th March 2019,
at St. Nicholas's Church, Arundel.
No flowers by request but donations,
if desired, can be sent in Vicki's memory to either
St. Wilfrid's Hospice or
The Christie (Charitable Fund, Manchester)
via http://vicki-richards.muchloved.com/ or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in West Sussex County Times on Mar. 7, 2019
