Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd (Worthing)
92-94 Broadwater St. West
Worthing, Sussex BN14 9DE
01903 206299
Resources
More Obituaries for Vicki Richards
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vicki Richards

Notice Condolences

Vicki Richards Notice
RICHARDS Vicki Peacefully in St. Wilfrid's Hospice, Chichester,
on the 16th February 2019.

Dearly loved mother of Will and Lara,
she will be wonderfully remembered by
all her family and friends.

A service of Thanksgiving
will take place at 2:30 p.m.
on Friday 8th March 2019,
at St. Nicholas's Church, Arundel.

No flowers by request but donations,
if desired, can be sent in Vicki's memory to either
St. Wilfrid's Hospice or
The Christie (Charitable Fund, Manchester)
via http://vicki-richards.muchloved.com/ or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in West Sussex County Times on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.