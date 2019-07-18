Vic

Smith

Vic Smith of Slinfold died peacefully at Heathfield Care Home in Horsham on 8th July 2019 aged 95.



Vic's funeral will be a celebration of his life and will take place at Worthing Crematorium in the Kingswood Chapel on

Wednesday 24th July at 3.00pm.



Please feel free to wear

colourful attire if you wish.

Vic was never one for

wearing black!



Family flowers only but, if you wish, donations can be made to

St Catherine's Hospice

either at the funeral or at www.

freemanbrothers.co.uk/remember



The family would like to thank all the staff at Heathfield Care Home for all their wonderful care and kindness and for the love they showed him in his last days.



Vic was a wonderful husband to Hazel and a much loved father to Andrew and Caroline and

great grandfather to

Jack, Mary and Lindsay.



He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends. Published in West Sussex County Times on July 18, 2019