Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Vera Marley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vera Marley

Notice Condolences

Vera Marley Notice
VERA MARLEY (previously Archer)
Vera died peacefully on Monday 28 October,
aged 96. Beloved mother of Suzanne,
adored grandmother to Mark, Neil, Matthew
and Daniel and devoted great-grandmother
to Hannah, Harriet, Grace, Lily, Jacob and
Millie, she will be greatly missed.
Her funeral will take place in St Richard's
Chapel at the Surrey and Sussex Crematorium,
Worth, at 12.00 on Monday 18 November.
All friends welcome. Family flowers only
please but donations to St Catherine's Hospice
may be sent to Dandelion Farewells, Church
View, Billingshurst Road, Wisborough Green,
RH14 0DY (tel 01403 701001).
Published in West Sussex County Times on Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -