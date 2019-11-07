|
|
|
VERA MARLEY (previously Archer)
Vera died peacefully on Monday 28 October,
aged 96. Beloved mother of Suzanne,
adored grandmother to Mark, Neil, Matthew
and Daniel and devoted great-grandmother
to Hannah, Harriet, Grace, Lily, Jacob and
Millie, she will be greatly missed.
Her funeral will take place in St Richard's
Chapel at the Surrey and Sussex Crematorium,
Worth, at 12.00 on Monday 18 November.
All friends welcome. Family flowers only
please but donations to St Catherine's Hospice
may be sent to Dandelion Farewells, Church
View, Billingshurst Road, Wisborough Green,
RH14 0DY (tel 01403 701001).
Published in West Sussex County Times on Nov. 7, 2019