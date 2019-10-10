|
|
|
WHITE
Theresa
(Tiddles, Terry)
nee Wills - Burbridge Passed away peacefully, with her two daughters by her bedside on 3rd October 2019, aged 84.
Adoring wife to Michael,
dearly loved Mother to Michele and Emma and devoted Grandma to William, James, Tom and Freddie.
She will be hugely missed by all her family and her many friends.
Funeral to be held on
Tuesday 22nd October 2019,
1.20pm, at Worthing Crematorium.
All welcome. Family flowers only please but, if desired, donations in Terry's memory to The Brigitte Trust and/or Alzheimers UK via
Chalcraft Funeral Directors,
55 High St, Steyning, BN44 3RE
(01903 812656).
Published in West Sussex County Times on Oct. 10, 2019