Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chalcraft Funeral Directors Michael Chalcraft
Chequers Yard
Steyning, West Sussex BN44 3RE
01903 812656
Resources
More Obituaries for Theresa White
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theresa White

Notice Condolences

Theresa White Notice
WHITE
Theresa
(Tiddles, Terry)
nee Wills - Burbridge Passed away peacefully, with her two daughters by her bedside on 3rd October 2019, aged 84.
Adoring wife to Michael,
dearly loved Mother to Michele and Emma and devoted Grandma to William, James, Tom and Freddie.
She will be hugely missed by all her family and her many friends.
Funeral to be held on
Tuesday 22nd October 2019,
1.20pm, at Worthing Crematorium.
All welcome. Family flowers only please but, if desired, donations in Terry's memory to The Brigitte Trust and/or Alzheimers UK via
Chalcraft Funeral Directors,
55 High St, Steyning, BN44 3RE
(01903 812656).
Published in West Sussex County Times on Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.