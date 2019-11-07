|
|
|
CLARK
Terence Arthur
(Terry) Passed away at
The East Surrey Hospital on Friday 25th October after a long illness.
Dearly missed by loving wife Pam, brothers Brian and Jack,
sister Rosemary and sisters in law Rosemary and Ann.
The funeral will take place on Monday 18th November at 1.15pm at St Leonard's Church,
Clarence Road, Horsham, and at 3pm at Worthing Crematorium
for family only.
Family flowers only but donations if desired supporting B.E.A.T.S (British Earthquake and Tsunami Support) c/o Freeman Brothers Funeral Directors, 9 North Parade, Horsham, RH12 2BP.
Published in West Sussex County Times on Nov. 7, 2019