Funeral
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
11:15
Worthing Crematorium, Muntham Chapel
Sue
Parsons
Passed away peacefully after a short illness at home on
Monday 19th August,
aged 76 years.

Beloved mother, sister, nan and mother-in-law.

The funeral will take place at Worthing Crematorium,
Muntham Chapel on
Wednesday 4th September
at 11.20am.

Family flowers only but
donations may be made to
Macmillan Cancer Support (Midhurst) by visiting
www.freemanbrothers.co.uk/
remember
alternatively, you may send your donations c/o Freeman Brothers, Billingshurst.
Published in West Sussex County Times on Aug. 29, 2019
