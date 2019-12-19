|
Turner Stanley, passed away peacefully at home on 28th November, aged 58. Much loved son, father, brother and uncle. The funeral will take place on Monday 30th December at Durrington Cemetery, Worthing, at 11am.
Family flowers only but donations, if desired to
St Catherine's Hospice
via freemanbrothers/
remember. Special thanks to the visiting nurses from
St Catherine's, District Nurses, Macmillan, Courtyard Surgery and paramedics.
Your kindness and compassion was such a comfort to us all.
Published in West Sussex County Times on Dec. 19, 2019