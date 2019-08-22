Carter Shirley Anne, died peacefully at Mill River Lodge on Wednesday August 7th, 2019, much loved sister to her brother Chris, aunt to Simon and Amberley and great aunt to Iola, and our late parents Thelma (neé Ansell) and Jack Carter of the former Carfax, greengrocer and florist. Our father was also the dedicated artist, life time member of the Sussex Artists Association and well known throughout South East England and exhibitor at the Mall Gallery in London for his exceptional watercolour flower paintings, landscapes and still-life oils. Shirley was a kind, dedicated and generous friend to many throughout her life in Horsham, to our Ansell relatives and cousins, and a lifelong member of the Methodist Youth Guild until her latter years.

All who know and remember her are cordially invited to a celebration of her life at the Surrey and Sussex Crematorium on Tuesday September 3rd at 2pm. Dress informal. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired can be made to Royal Hospital for Sick Children (Edinburgh)

Cancer Research UK or

Maggie's hospice via freemanbrothers.co.uk

/remember Published in West Sussex County Times on Aug. 22, 2019