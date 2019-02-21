|
|
|
Sheila Isaline
Clark
(née Grinstead)
Passed away peacefully on the
4th February 2019, aged 87 years.
She will be sadly missed by family and friends. Much loved mother of Roland and Kevin, sister of Richard, David and Beryl.
The Grinstead family thank Sheila for the time and care she gave to look after them all.
The Funeral takes place at
St Mary's Church, Billingshurst on Wednesday 27th February at 11.30am and will be followed by a burial at Ewhurst Cemetery.
All welcomed.
Family flowers only but
donations may be made to
British Heart Foundation and/or Arthritis Research UK by visiting www.freemanbrothers.co.uk/
remember.
Alternatively you may send
your donations c/o
Freeman Brothers, Billingshurst
01403 785133
Published in West Sussex County Times on Feb. 21, 2019
