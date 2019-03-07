TILLEY Ruth Jean Passed away peacefully at

Sunrise senior living in Bournemouth,

on Saturday 23rd February 2019, aged 91.



Much loved wife of the late Norman,

loving mother of Glenn and Kevin and

Mother in law to Angela and Stephanie.

Grandmother of Sarah, Nicola, Emma and Daniel

and Great-grandmother to Evelyn, Isla and Ada.

She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.



In later years of her working life Ruth worked at Chessels/Eurotherm in East Worthing and lived in Hamilton Close in Broadwater for over 40 years.

On retirement she became a passenger assistant helping special needs children transporting them to school.



Funeral service will take place at

The H. D. Tribe Chapel, Broadwater on

Thursday 14th March at 12.30pm.



Immediate family flowers only please

but donations to Dementia UK c/o

H.D. Tribe, Broadwater, BN14 8HU

Tel 01903 234516

or online via www.hdtribe.co.uk



All of Ruth's friends are welcome to attend. Published in West Sussex County Times on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More