Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
10:30
Worthing Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Royston Sewell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Royston Sewell

Notice Condolences

Royston Sewell Notice
SEWELL Royston (Roy)
Died peacefully on 14th July at
St. George's Hospital, London after a short illness, aged 83.
Well known, much loved and deeply missed friend, father, stepfather, grandfather and great grandfather.
The funeral will be held on Thursday 15th August at Worthing Crematorium at 10.40am.
All friends, family and fellow dog walkers are warmly welcomed to attend the service.
Family flowers only please. Donations in Roy's memory to Canine Partners can be made on the day.
Alternatively tributes and donations can be made at
[email protected] or can be sent c/o Dandelion Farewells, Church View, Billingshurst Road, Wisborough Green, West Sussex, RH14 0DY.
Tel: 01403 701001.
Published in West Sussex County Times on Aug. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.