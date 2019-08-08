|
SEWELL Royston (Roy)
Died peacefully on 14th July at
St. George's Hospital, London after a short illness, aged 83.
Well known, much loved and deeply missed friend, father, stepfather, grandfather and great grandfather.
The funeral will be held on Thursday 15th August at Worthing Crematorium at 10.40am.
All friends, family and fellow dog walkers are warmly welcomed to attend the service.
Family flowers only please. Donations in Roy's memory to Canine Partners can be made on the day.
Alternatively tributes and donations can be made at
[email protected] or can be sent c/o Dandelion Farewells, Church View, Billingshurst Road, Wisborough Green, West Sussex, RH14 0DY.
Tel: 01403 701001.
Published in West Sussex County Times on Aug. 8, 2019