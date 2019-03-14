|
STEPHENS Roy Passed away peacefully
on the 12th March 2019, aged 70.
Much loved by his family and friends,
he will be missed by all.
Everyone who knew him are welcome
to attend the funeral service.
Please contact Ian Hart
Funeral Service for all enquiries.
Family flowers only please but
donations, if desired, can be
sent in Roy's memory to
St. Barnabas House via
ianhartfd.muchloved.org/tributes
or c/o Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West,
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in West Sussex County Times on Mar. 14, 2019
