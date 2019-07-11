Curtis

Roy Of Wisborough Green, West Sussex. Passed away peacefully

on 19th June, aged 88.

Roy is survived by his wife Josie and daughters Sally and Wendy, granddaughter Stephanie and

Sons-in-Law Phil and Andrew.



Roy will be sadly missed

by friends and family.



The funeral will be held at

Worthing Crematorium.

For funeral and wake details

please contact Josie.



Please feel free to wear

colourful attire.

Roy loved his colourful garden and the family would love to reflect that.



We would respectfully request family flowers only. However, if you would like to make a donation in Roy's memory, we have chosen Alzheimer's Research UK.

There will be collection boxes on the day or you can send donations to Dandelion Farewells,

Church View, Billingshurst Road, Wisborough Green,

West Sussex, RH14 0DY.



The family would like to thank the staff and management at

Skylark House in Horsham for their wonderful care and kindness. Published in West Sussex County Times on July 11, 2019