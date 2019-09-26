Home

Ross Dewdney

Ross Dewdney Notice
DEWDNEY
Ross Suddenly but peacefully at
Upper Mead Care Home on 11th September 2019 aged 92 years.
Much loved husband of Barbara, father to Rohan and Jan, and Grandfather to Simon, Joanne, Matthew and Kate.
He will be missed by all
who knew him.
A thanksgiving service to celebrate his life will be held at 12 noon on Tuesday 1st October 2019 at
St Peters Church Henfield.
Family flowers only, but donations if desired to Henfield Football Club c/o Henfield Funeral Services,
The Old Bell, High Street, Henfield, BN5 9HN. Tel: (01273) 494688.
Published in West Sussex County Times on Sept. 26, 2019
