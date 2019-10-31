Home

POWERED BY

Services
Freeman Brothers (Horsham)
9 North Parade
Horsham, Sussex RH12 2BP
01403 254590
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
11:00
Worthing Crematorium
Service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
15:00
Brighton Road Baptist Church
Horsham
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ron Patey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ron Patey

Notice Condolences

Ron Patey Notice
PATEY
Ron Passed away peacefully at
Royal Sussex Hospital,
Brighton on 3rd October 2019.
Dearly loved husband,
father and grandfather.
He will be sadly missed.

Funeral service to take place at Worthing Crematorium on Friday 8th November, 11am followed by a service of Thanksgiving at
Brighton Road Baptist Church, Horsham at 3pm.
Donations in memory of Ron to the Fire Fighters Charity c/o
Freeman Brothers,
9 North Parade, Horsham.
Tel: 01403 254590
Published in West Sussex County Times on Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -