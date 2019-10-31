|
|
|
PATEY
Ron Passed away peacefully at
Royal Sussex Hospital,
Brighton on 3rd October 2019.
Dearly loved husband,
father and grandfather.
He will be sadly missed.
Funeral service to take place at Worthing Crematorium on Friday 8th November, 11am followed by a service of Thanksgiving at
Brighton Road Baptist Church, Horsham at 3pm.
Donations in memory of Ron to the Fire Fighters Charity c/o
Freeman Brothers,
9 North Parade, Horsham.
Tel: 01403 254590
Published in West Sussex County Times on Oct. 31, 2019