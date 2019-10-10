|
|
|
RICHARDS
Roger Vere Aged 77
Affectionately known as RV,
left us peacefully on
23rd September, the bravest of men, who continued to inspire us all with his optimism and his love.
Devoted to his wife Heather and family Soula, Paula and John,
and grandchildren Charlotte, William, Thomas and Henry.
Roger will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
He could make the simplest of things seem special.
The funeral service will take place at Woodvale Crematorium
(North Chapel), Brighton on
Friday 18th October at 11am.
If possible, donations in place of flowers would be a wonderful gift in recognition of the kindness and assistance we received during the past year from HASAG (charity devoted to Mesothelioma) and Macmillan (Midhurst branch). Please contact the funeral director: Dandelion Farewells,
Wisborough Green. 01403 701001
Published in West Sussex County Times on Oct. 10, 2019