|
|
|
Roger Andrew Corry 23-02-46 - 24-06-19
Passed away peacefully in his sleep on the 24th June at Petworth Cottage Nursing Home
after a long illness.
Beloved husband of Jakki, father to Emily, stepdad to Nick and Joe, grandfather to Abby, Jasper, Cooper, George and Thomas, godfather to Michele
and a friend to all that knew him.
The funeral will take place in the Muntham Chapel, Worthing Crematorium on Thursday 18th July at 12noon. All welcome, no flowers please.
Donations to Macmillan, Midhurst
c/o the funeral director:
Dandelion Farewells
01403 701001
or online: www.roger-corry.muchloved.com
Published in West Sussex County Times on July 4, 2019