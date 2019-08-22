|
Hunt
Rodger David Passed peacefully on August 5th.
Much loved by family and friends,
he will be sadly missed.
Funeral service on
Monday 2nd September 2019, 12:20pm at
Worthing Crematorium.
Family flowers only please
but donations, if desired, to
Parkinson's UK (Worthing & Washington Branch) or Community Minibus Association (West Sussex) - Storrington Division c/o
H.D. Tribe, 19 West Street, Storrington. RH20 4DZ
Tel 01903 742585 or online via www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in West Sussex County Times on Aug. 22, 2019