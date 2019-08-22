Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Rodger Hunt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rodger Hunt

Notice Condolences

Rodger Hunt Notice
Hunt
Rodger David Passed peacefully on August 5th.
Much loved by family and friends,
he will be sadly missed.
Funeral service on
Monday 2nd September 2019, 12:20pm at
Worthing Crematorium.
Family flowers only please
but donations, if desired, to
Parkinson's UK (Worthing & Washington Branch) or Community Minibus Association (West Sussex) - Storrington Division c/o
H.D. Tribe, 19 West Street, Storrington. RH20 4DZ
Tel 01903 742585 or online via www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in West Sussex County Times on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.