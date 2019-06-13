Home

Funeral
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
12:00
The Surrey & Sussex Crematorium
Crawley
SENDALL Robert (Bob),
peacefully on 30th May 2019 aged 59 years. Loving brother, uncle, great uncle, nephew and good friend. The funeral takes place at The Surrey & Sussex Crematorium, Crawley on Friday 21st June at 12.00 noon. Family flowers only but donations if desired
to Macmillan Cancer Support (East Surrey Macmillan Cancer Support Centre) via www.freemanbrothers.co.uk/remember
'Rest in peace Robert,
we will miss you greatly, you were one in a million'
Published in West Sussex County Times on June 13, 2019
