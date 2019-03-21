Home

Richard McKie

Richard McKie Notice
Richard Mervyn
Mckie
(Dick) Passed away peacefully in
Worthing Hospital on
Saturday 9th March 2019,
aged 90 years.

Beloved husband of Joan,
father of Steve and Elaine and grandfather to 3 grandsons and
2 great grandchildren.

The Funeral service is to be held at Worthing Crematorium,
Muntham Chapel, Findon, on Wednesday 3rd April at 11.20am.

By request bright colours to be worn please.
Family flowers only, but donations may be made to Age UK via
www.freemanbrothers.co.uk/
remember

The family of Richard would like thank the doctors and staff at
Mill River Lodge Care Home for the care and understanding they gave him over the last few years.
He will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved him.
Published in West Sussex County Times on Mar. 21, 2019
