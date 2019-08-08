|
|
|
Collins
Ray Passed away peacefully on
1st August 2019, aged 80 years.
A loving husband to Millie.
He will be sadly missed
by all who knew him.
The funeral service will be held
on Friday 16th August 2019 at
3.20pm in the Muntham Chapel,
Worthing Crematorium.
Family flowers only. Donations in Ray's memory, if desired, payable to The Alzheimer's Society and sent directly to 43-44 Crutched Friars, London, EC3N 2AE.
All enquiries to
F.A. Holland Funeralcare
on 01903 713939
Published in West Sussex County Times on Aug. 8, 2019