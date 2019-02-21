Home

POWERED BY

Services
Freeman Brothers (Horsham)
9 North Parade
Horsham, Sussex RH12 2BP
01403 254590
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Arbuthnot
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Arbuthnot

Notice Condolences

Peter Arbuthnot Notice
Arbuthnot Peter Kennaway, died peacefully at home on Saturday 9th February, aged 88. Much loved husband of Mia and loving father and grandfather of Matthew, Kate and Emma, Cassie, George, William, Daniel and Harry. Funeral service at Holy Trinity Church, Lower Beeding, RH13 6NU, on Wednesday 6th March at 12.00noon. Family flowers only, but donations if desired to The Brigitte Trust and Lower Beeding PCC, c/o Freeman Brothers Funeral Directors, 9 North Parade, Horsham RH12 2BP
Published in West Sussex County Times on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.