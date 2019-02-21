|
|
|
Arbuthnot Peter Kennaway, died peacefully at home on Saturday 9th February, aged 88. Much loved husband of Mia and loving father and grandfather of Matthew, Kate and Emma, Cassie, George, William, Daniel and Harry. Funeral service at Holy Trinity Church, Lower Beeding, RH13 6NU, on Wednesday 6th March at 12.00noon. Family flowers only, but donations if desired to The Brigitte Trust and Lower Beeding PCC, c/o Freeman Brothers Funeral Directors, 9 North Parade, Horsham RH12 2BP
Published in West Sussex County Times on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More