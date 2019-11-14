Home

Pauline Dadswell

Pauline Dadswell Notice
DADSWELL
Pauline
Passed away peacefully
on 10th November
at Horsham Hospital.

She will be very sadly missed by her family, friends and all who had the greatest pleasure of knowing her.

The funeral shall take place on Tuesday 26th November 10.40am
at Worthing Crematorium
- Muntham Chapel.

It will be most appreciated if you are able to wear bright colours.

Donations if desired may be made to St Catherine's Hospice c/o Francis Chappell & Sons
55-57 Rusper Road,
Horsham, RH12 4BJ.
Published in West Sussex County Times on Nov. 14, 2019
