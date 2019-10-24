|
BROWN
Paul
Peacefully in Worthing Hospital
on the 19th October 2019.
Dearly loved dad of Leigh, Roxanne, Joe, Beckie, Ryan, Tallen, Tobey, Tee Jae and Charlie
and a much loved grandad to his nine grandchildren.
He will be sadly missed.
Funeral service to take place
at 1:00 p.m. on
Thursday 14th November 2019,
at Worthing Crematorium.
It was Paul's express wish that people wear bright colours.
Flowers and all enquiries c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing, West Sussex
BN14 9DE
Tel 01903 206299.
Published in West Sussex County Times on Oct. 24, 2019